Rihanna expands beauty empire with Fenty Hair

Popstar turned fashion and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna has added haircare to her beauty empire, which includes skincare, cosmetics and fragrances.

‘Fenty Hair,’ launches with a line-up of nine haircare and styling products designed to offer clinically reparative haircare for all types of hair.

Commenting on the launch, Rihanna said in a statement: “Hair has always been very personal to me - my hairstyles have been markers of my evolution and growth over the years—so launching Fenty Hair was something I was really passionate about.

“Creating products that were easy to use, no matter your hair type or texture, and that included repair in every step and could keep up with me, was crucial.”

Fenty Hair products Credits: Fenty Hair

Rooted in repair, ‘Fenty Hair’ aims to offer strong, healthy hair with each product, from cleansers to leave-ins and stylers infused with clinically tested repair technology, Replenicore-5, a proprietary complex featuring a blend of amino acids, proteins and antioxidants.

Replenicore-5 mends split ends, hydrates and thickens strands from the inside, which helps to strengthen and prevent future breakage.

The haircare brand is launching with one shampoo, two conditioners, one treatment, four stylers and one tool, which are vegan, sulfate-free, silicone-free, DEA-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

Fenty Hair products Credits: Fenty Hair

Key products include moisture repair shampoo and conditioner, a ‘comeback kid’ instant damage repair treatment, a curl-defining styling cream, a five-in-one heat protectant styler, and a three-in-one edge styling tool with a vegan bristled brush, comb and precision chrome tip. Prices range from 15 to 99 pounds / 18 to 110 US dollars.

Rihanna’s haircare launch follows singers Beyoncé and Rita Ora, who recently launched their own haircare brands this year.

British singer Rita Ora launched Typebae in April with beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey. The haircare line launched in the UK, US and Australia, with four hero products - shampoo, conditioner, treatment mask and an overnight peptide scalp serum, to promote hair growth and confidence for all hair types.

While Beyoncé Knowles-Carter launched Cécred in February, drawing inspiration from hair rituals from global cultures. The eight-piece foundation collection features patent-pending technology and fermentation to cleanse, condition, and visibly repair hair. Products include shampoos and conditioners, a treatment mask, and a hair oil.