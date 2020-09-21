Rihanna introduces volume two of the Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna has taken to Instagram to announce the second fashion show of her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, which will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime on 2 October.

The singer-turned-designer took to Instagram with a video clip teasing the show, starting off with a video of her in a mask and visor walking, followed by the phrases“Y’all ain’t ready” and “Sorry is savage”.

The clip also revealed that the show will feature performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Ella Mai.

The show will also feature celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Chico, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Erica Jayne, Irina Shayk, Jaida Essence Hall, Laura Harrier, Lizzo, Miss 5th Ave, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé and Willow Smith.

Rihanna’s first Savage x Fenty fashion show was during the SS19 New York Fashion Week.