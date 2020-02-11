Rihanna launched the latest Fenty drop at Bergdorf Goodman

Since its launch last year, Rihanna's LVMH-backed luxury label Fenty has released new collections through limited-time drops, often each with its own retail partnership.

The label's most recent drop, called Release 2-20, launched this week in New York City amidst the excitement of New York Fashion Week. The pop star-turned-entrepreneur teamed with Bergdorf Goodman as this collection's retailer of choice. A launch party was held at the retailer's iconic Fifth Avenue location, displaying Fenty's new 60-piece collection of skirts, dresses, jumpers, sunglasses and shoes.

Release 2-20 is Fenty's first collection of the year. According to the brand website, the designers are " is inspired by expressions of freedom – collective, individual, creative. Designed to be lived in not just looked at, the Release is a musing on casual luxury and attitudinal day dressing."

The collection is currently available to shop in-store and online through Bergdorf Goodman, as well as through Fenty's website. Prices range from 200 dollars for a T-shirt to 1,880 dollars for a tulle hooded jacket.