Rihanna unveils sneak peeks of upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show

Ahead of the Savage X Fenty show, set to air November 9, Rihanna has revealed sneak peeks of the highly anticipated event giving fans a glimpse into what can be expected for Volume 4.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Savage X Fenty’s shows have become known for their lavish performances, choreographing and set design.

In keeping with its typically star-studded cast list, images and a press release have revealed a series of notable faces that are to be included among the event’s performers, including the likes of Burna Boy, Maxwell and Anitta.

Image: Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, Amazon Prime - MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Top models like Cara Delevigne, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone and Bella Poarch are also expected to make cameos throughout the show.

Airing exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, Vol. 4 comes as a follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 fashion show and will feature the latest styles from the singer-turned-entrepreneur’s Savage X Fenty line.

Alongside the brand’s sought-after lingerie, the event will also debut sportswear and loungewear pieces, two new categories Rihanna introduced earlier this year.

The event will be streaming in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with the most recent Savage X Fenty collection to be released as the event closes via Amazon Fashion store and the brand’s own website.