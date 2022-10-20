Rimowa creates Design Prize for students in Germany

German luxury luggage company Rimowa (LVMH Group) has launched the Rimowa Design Prize, a competition for young creatives studying at universities in Germany.

Rimowa has teamed up with some of the country’s top design universities to give students the opportunity to showcase their design skills while at the same time inspiring other talent in Germany.

The inaugural edition of the Rimowa Design Prize, which will be organised annually, is set to take place from October 2022 until 2023, as per a press release shared by the luxury company.

The theme of the first edition of the prize is mobility. Rimowa encourages students to “freely interpret the theme by creating designs that both consider mobility’s global impact and acknowledge Rimowa’s tenets of resilience, excellence and quality,” reads the press release.

Rimowa launches Design Prize for students in Germany

Students will be able to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired during their studies and their designs will be evaluated by industry experts from German companies.

The jury of the inaugural edition of the competition includes Alexandre Arnault, Chairman at Rimowa, Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, Chief Executive Officer at Rimowa, Manuel Goller, Founder & Creative Director at New Tendency, designer Gesa Hansen, Mateo Kries, Director at Vitra Design Museum, Julia Läufer, Owner and Industrial Designer at Läufer & Keichel, Mike Meiré, Head of Creation at Meiré und Meiré, and Julius Wiedemann, Chief Curator at Domestika.

The young designers that make it to the first round will get the chance to receive a mentorship programme and a professional workplace to create their designs. As part of the mentorship programme, one of the jury members will guide them throughout the competition.

The theme of the first edition is mobility. Image courtesy of Rimowa

In addition, the Rimowa Design Prize will reward its five finalists with financial incentives. The winner will receive 20,000 euros in prize money, the runner-up 10,000 and the German students that end up in third, fourth and fifth place will each be awarded 5,000 euros.

“We are excited for the first edition of the Rimowa Design Prize, to offer the talented students at some of Germany’s best universities the opportunity to experiment and explore new possibilities with the help of amazing mentors, while also tackling relevant global issues that will affect the way the world navigates design in the future”, Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO at Rimowa, said in a release.