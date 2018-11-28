Rimowa teams up with Olafur Eliasson for collection of luggage stickers

LVMH’s luxury luggage brand Rimowa has joined forces with Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, best known for his large-scale sculptures and art installations, to create a 46-piece sticker box. Priced at 250 euros (approximately 283 US dollars) per box, all proceeds will be donated to Eliasson’s non-profit organization Little Sun Foundation, which helps deliver solar energy to vulnerable communities worldwide.

With stickers ranging in size from extra small to extra large, the collection is limited to 500 boxes which will come numbered and packaged in an eco-friendly box. The stickers feature rocks, shells and words like “atmosphere”, “threshold” and “ecosystem”.

Rimowa hasn’t yet disclosed when the boxes will be launched, but shoppers can sign up on the brand’s website to receive an email notification once they are available.

Pictures: courtesy of Rimowa