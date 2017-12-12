Rio Ferdinand launches leisurewear collection

Footballer Rio Ferdinand has joined forces with Sports Direct to launch his new ‘Five’ leisurewear collection for men and boys.

Named Five, after the number Ferdinand wore when he played football, the collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, sweat pants, snapbacks and accessories for men and boys, with prices starting at just 8 pounds ranging to 35 pounds.

Commenting on the launch, Ferdinand said: “The collaboration and the partnership with Sports Direct is so important. They have an absolute finger on the pulse of the current sports, football to street market and that's where I think this brand will sit because I think it's an important area.

“I’m like that, my kids and my friends are like that, they want to be able to seamlessly go from the football pitch, to pen, to cage to just chilling. Whether that’ll be playing FIFA, PlayStation, XBOX or going to a bar or pub at my age. So, I wanted this to have that seamless type of effect where you didn't have to change unless you are sweating or something!”

Sports Direct’s head of influencer marketing, Barney Jones added: “Collaborating with Rio on his exclusive, new collection was a privilege. Rio is an inspirational figure who leads by example. His commitment to investing in youth projects is helping to offer opportunities to our next generation of game changers. A new breed of achievers who will set their own standards and raise their bar of excellence. Sports Direct are committed to supporting Rio’s Foundation through his collection.

"Rio is not only a hugely iconic figure, but he is also the perfect partner for Sports Direct, given our status as the home of football on the high street. This project will form an important part of our elevation strategy, which aims to bring enhanced levels of excellence to our new generation of stores."

Images: courtesy of Five/Sports Direct