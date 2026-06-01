RISD’s Collection 2026 highlights the next generation of fashion talent

Graduating students from the Apparel Design department at Rhode Island School of Design showcased their work through Collection 2026, the institution’s annual exhibition celebrating the creativity, technical skills and research-driven approach of its senior designers.

According to a press release from the school, the showcase featured collections developed over the course of the students’ final year, offering a glimpse into how emerging designers are responding to contemporary issues through fashion. Themes explored across the collections included sustainability, identity, craftsmanship, material innovation, technology and cultural storytelling, reflecting the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of fashion education.

More than a traditional runway presentation, Collection 2026 demonstrates RISD’s emphasis on combining creative experimentation with critical thinking and problem-solving. Students are encouraged to investigate social, environmental and personal narratives through design while developing the technical expertise needed to bring their ideas to life.

The annual showcase also serves as an important professional platform, providing graduating designers with exposure to industry leaders, employers, media and potential collaborators as they prepare to enter the fashion workforce or pursue further study.

As fashion education continues to evolve, Collection 2026 highlights how institutions such as RISD are preparing students not only as designers, but also as innovators and creative thinkers capable of addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the global fashion industry.

Paige Sias, RISD Credits: Jonas Gustavsson

Azaria Van Der Stok-Smallwood RISD Credits: Jonas Gustavsson

Day Koo, RISD Credits: Jonas Gustavsson

Zoe Goldemberg, RISD Credits: Jonas Gustavsson