Rita Ora unveils sustainable activewear brand Humans Being

Pop star Rita Ora is launching a sustainable activewear brand called Humans Being, designed to take the wearer “from workout to out-out”.

Launching on November 3, Humans Being will offer “fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear designed around people and their hybrid lifestyles,” with performance pieces crafted from sustainable and recyclable materials with a circular lifecycle, including Ynviron from Antex, recycled plastic bottles, and natural materials like organic cotton.

The debut 12-piece collection offers athleisure garments that “every capsule wardrobe needs to move with you both over the years and throughout the day,” explains the brand, catering for everything from going to the gym, running errands or going out with friends.

Image: Humans Being

The concept behind each collection is to “provide a seamless transition from one activity to the next and with a 360° design focus,” to give the wearer “confidence from every angle”.

Singer Rita Ora launches Humans Being activewear brand

In a statement, the brand said that Ora, chief creative officer of the brand, has designed and worked closely with technicians in the fashion and sustainability sphere to curate an eco-conscious and luxury activewear line.

The brand's ethos is to design eco-conscious, quality pieces that are “built to last and made to empower,” adds the brand, while also looking to close the clothing loop. To achieve this it has partnered with Reskinned, where consumers' end-of-life garments are collected or posted in a local portal to be transformed into storied materials.

In addition, Humans Being is partnering with the World Land Trust, where it will donate a portion of every sale to the protection of the rainforest.

Image: Humans Being

Commenting on the launch, Ora said in a statement: "Fashion has always been an instrumental part of my life. When I was a teenager I worked in the shoe shop, Size? on Portobello Road. I remember going to the market there to look for the perfect vintage pieces to pair with the trainers I got through my job. I loved the idea of mixing modern and vintage styles, repurposing an item from the past in a way that made me feel special and unique, and it’s something I still do to this day.

“When I founded Humans Being, I wanted to embody this same mentality using recyclable materials to create clothing that’s both stylish and comfortable. It was important for me to create looks that people can feel good wearing both inside and out. I’ve put together an absolute dream team for this, and I can’t wait for people to get their hands on it.”

There are 12 garments in the debut collection, ranging from cycling shorts to sweatshirts, joggers, sports bras, and leggings, which each come in 6 different colourways, including neutral and bold colourful tones. Prices range from 45 to 110 pounds and will be available exclusively at humans-being.com from November 3.

Image: Humans Being