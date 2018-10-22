River Island collaborates with Olly Murs

High street retailer River Island has confirmed that it is to launch an exclusive collaboration with singer Olly Murs next month featuring “affordable luxury and wardrobe staples” for men.

Launching on November 6, the 14-piece Olly Murs x River Island collection will feature premium tops, trousers, outerwear and tailoring with “elegant day-to-night dressing” at the core of the smart-casual collection.

“I have always loved clothes, but for me to do a fashion collaboration, it had to be authentic and River Island seemed like the perfect fit,” explains Olly Murs in a press statement. "The brand has always been close to my heart and my earliest memories of payday shopping with my mates at the local store in Essex make this collaboration all the more personal to me.”

Highlights include bronze Harrington jackets and single-breasted dinner jackets that are lightly structured, cut from soft velvet, which have been designed to be easily paired with the premium cotton tee or fitted turtleneck. While slim fit and narrow notch lapels of the check single breasted suit is complimented by modern styling, teaming trainers with a fine gauge knitwear, a signature of Murs’ style.

Commenting on the designing process, Murs added: “I was fully immersed in the design process to ensure that every piece was true to my style. I have loved every minute of it and I can’t wait to share the collection with my fans.”

Other pieces of the collection includes merino wool polos, ice blue overcoat tailored trousers in houndstooth, black and check, and two unique shirts in a bold chevron and geometric print in icy blue and cool grey.

Murs is a multi-platinum selling artist who rose to fame on 2009’s The X-Factor, where he finished runner-up and signed a joint record deal with mentor Simon Cowell and Epic Records. He has since released five studio albums. His collaboration with River Island marks his first foray into fashion.

The Olly Murs x River Island is available online at riverisland.com and selected stores from November 6.

Image: courtesy of River Island