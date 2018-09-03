River Island launches 30th anniversary collection

British high street fashion chain River Island is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a 90-piece heritage capsule collection of womenswear, menswear and kidswear that “embodies the brands rich history”.

Designed in-house, the limited-edition collection features a range of premium party wear styles and day-to-night clothing, accessories and footwear, inspired by River Island’s “finest fashion moments” from the past three decades, explains the retailer.

Bernard Lewis, owner and founder of River Island, said in a press release:“After thirty years, I’m very proud to see River Island still standing at the forefront of the British fashion industry. 2018 heralds an exciting milestone in our company’s history and distilling the essence of River island’s identity in to clothing; the very lifeblood of the brand, is a fitting celebration of our heritage.”

The 26-piece womenswear collection takes on iconic styles synonymous with River Island including statement prints, premium outwear and tailoring options all designed with a “pinch of nostalgia”.

Highlights includes real leather and suede being reworked from a 1991 handbag design, to create an investment outerwear piece, there is also a cropped fringe jacket complete with bespoke hardware detailing, and the River Island classic parka has been given a 21st century twist with a heavily embellished outer and leopard fur lining, for an opulent finish.

In addition, River Island’s most successful womenswear jeans, the Molly, has been updated with a bespoke back patch and embroidered waistband.

River Island celebrates 30th anniversary with 90-piece capsule collection

For men, the 18-piece collection includes monogrammed shirts and ornate jersey matching sets, as well as a wool double-breasted overcoat, and a two-button tuxedo with satin peak lapels for eveningwear. The menswear offering also includes a biker jacket, a cropped bomber jacket, and leather Chelsea boots.

There is also a strong kidswear and mini range offering a 22-piece girls wear collection, which draws inspiration from the womenswear mainline, and includes a premium parka and faux fur lined boots featuring luxe embellishments, and a printed tracksuit set.

While the 24-piece boyswear range has a gothic palette, with leather and velvet fabrics complimented by gold and bronze embroidery, with key pieces including wool overcoats and denim, as well as a velvet tracksuit.

Lewis added: “The Lewis family business has been going strong for seventy years; first as Lewis Separates, then Chelsea Girl and Concept Man. We launched River Island in 1988.

“We have worked hard since to cement the brand as a leader in accessible fashion by offering the latest trends, great quality and a keen eye for design, all at high street prices.”

The 30th anniversary collection is available in selected stores and online, with prices for the men’s and womenswear collection ranging from 25-250 pounds, while the kidswear, which offers girlswear from 6 months up to 12 years and boyswear from newborn up to 12 years, will retail from 10 to 160 pounds.

Images: courtesy of River Island