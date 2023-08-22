River Island launches public casting call for denim campaign

High street retailer River Island is looking to cast members of the public for its upcoming denim campaign this autumn.

River Island said it is looking to put “community” at the centre of its denim campaign, adding members of the public to its line-up of denim aficionados, digital creators, models and River Island staff wearing key products from womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Gemma Scarfe, digital and marketing director at River Island, said in a statement: “The campaign will fuse River Island’s passion for denim and the customers’ desire for finding and investing in the perfect pair of jeans.

“We are so excited to showcase people who love our jeans as much as we do in our campaign – we believe this high energy and inclusive content will be both relatable and inspiring to so many, bringing our brand ever closer to our community.”

The open casting call will run until August 28, with River Island asking all denim superfans to apply via e-mail. Those selected will attend casting events in September in River Island’s newly refurbished Lakeside Thurrock and Manchester Trafford store, where they will receive a denim goodie bag and a pair of their favourite jeans.

The ‘It’s in our Jeans’ campaign will feature 20 faces and those selected will attend a London-based professional photoshoot in September and be featured across River Island’s digital channels.