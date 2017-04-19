River Island relaunches men’s tailoring

River Island has completely overhauled its men’s tailoring in fit and design as it looks to set itself apart from the rest of the high street.

Spearheaded by River Island's new head of menswear buying Nick Tahir, the collection features forty new lines of suiting, eveningwear and smart separates that will be launching over the spring/summer season from this month.

"In an increasingly competitive market it’s important that we set ourselves apart from the rest of the high street when it comes to tailoring,” explains Tahir. “For spring/summer we set about developing a whole new product direction for our smart offering. We have implemented new fit blocks and a vast array of exciting new cloths and styles, keeping the quality and design handwriting that we’re known for front of mind throughout.”

Key differences includes the fits and fabrics used in the tailoring collection, which has been “re-engineered with the modern man in mind,” including tweaks to the suit block from the waist, armhole, and skirt to improve movement and comfort without comprising on silhouette.

Additionally, the cut has been updated for skinny, slim and tailored fit styles to create form-flattering essentials, whilst a new ultra skinny fit has been introduced to add a “touch of rock n’ roll insouciance to a formal ensemble,” said the brand.

River Island is also stepping away from just the classic greys, navy and blacks for the summer season with pops of colour accent including pastel pink and powder blue that are offset by bolder tones of cobalt and teal. There are also a number of patterned styles compliment the offering in windowpane check, ginghams check and micro houndstooth.

The occassionwear collection has also seen an update with the iconic black tuxedo realised in a skinny fit and cropped jacket, complete with cropped jacket and satin trimmed lapels, as well as bold statement pieces such as the white double-breasted dinner jacket and teal shawl lapel.

Images: courtesy of River Island