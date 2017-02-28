River Island to launch Big & Tall collection for men

London - British high street retailer River Island is set to launch its debut big and tall range for men later this week.

The new collection, which is set to offer 117 pieces initially expands on River Islands current main men's wear line and will include a number of key items, such as the bomber jacket as well as basic items. Sizes for the new range go up to a XXXXL, or 50-inch chest and 48-inch waist, which is slightly larger than River Islands previous largest size XXL. The range also includes footwear up to a size 13, which is a size up from River Islands current largest size.

The Big and Tall range for RI Men builds on River Islands current plus-size offering for women, know as RI Plus and River Islands petite range for women under 1.68 meters.

Photo: Courtesy of River Island, Facebook