Rixo continues category expansion to shoes

British fashion brand Rixo, which has launched bridal and bridesmaid collections in recent months, has added footwear to its offering.

The Rixo debut shoe collection has been designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey with a vintage aesthetic in mind.

The vintage-inspired 9-piece collection was designed to “slip on and go”, explains Rixo in a short press release, “whether working, dancing or strolling”.

The heels and flats aim to match with Rixo’s signature style, with the brand adding that the straps on each shoe have been “positioned to flatter” and that considered heel heights ensure an effortless transition from day to night.

The shoe collection has been crafted in a second-generation run Sedex registered factory in Alicante, Spain, where the four young owners “think a little differently about manufacturing and supply,” added Rixo. With the factory specialising in producing small production runs to deliver premium, artisanal product at all times.

Highlights of the debut shoe collection include Seville a mid-heeled strappy sandal with a hand-cut, floral motif and the ‘Palma’ slip-on block heel leather sandal with a floral accent that comes in black, coral and green.

Rixo’s shoes range from 185 - 255 pounds.

courtesy of Rixo