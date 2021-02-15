Rixo debuts vintage-inspired bridal collection

British fashion brand Rixo has launched its first bridal collection filled with vintage-inspired pieces designed in elevated fabrics cut in the label’s classic silhouettes.

The limited-edition 26-piece ready-to-wear bridal collection has been designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey and offers everything from traditional bridal gowns to contemporary tailoring with ostrich feathered trims.

Described by the brand as a seasonless collection that embodies “the many modern brides of today” the collection channels the brand’s laid-back, vintage feel with sequinned midi dresses, lace-trimmed tea dresses, and even a Broderie Anglaise empire waist maxi dress designed in 100 percent cotton with a high neckline and frilled detailing on neck, shoulders and chest.

Other highlights include a simply ivory satin silk-crepe maxi dress with a scoop neckline, supportive waist panel, a bias hip fit a daringly low back with a little peplum frill, and an elegant rosebud silk jacquard bridal gown with voluminous sleeves and a dramatic train.

In a statement, Rixo said that fabric and fit was a priority for this collection, with the styles featuring a range of traditional lace inserts, jacquards and sequins delicately positioned upon considered necklines and sleeve lengths.

The brand has also designed a pearl-embellished hairband, a dot mesh veil in both short and long finishes and a silk scarf.

The bridal dresses are available in Rixo’s full-size range, UK 6 to 16 and is available to shop online from today, February 15. Bridal dresses range from 295 to 1,450 pounds, while the accessories start at 75 pounds.

The brand is also offering 1-1 virtual bridal appointments for future brides.

Rixo will be presenting its debut bridal collection at London Fashion Week on February 23 at 2.30pm.

Images: courtesy of Rixo