Rixo debuts vintage-inspired jewellery collection

British womenswear brand Rixo has launched a nine-piece jewellery capsule collection featuring rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings on its website.

The vintage-inspired gold-plated jewellery line takes inspiration from treasures sourced in vintage fairs across Europe by the brand’s co-founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix while embodying the Rixo aesthetic.

Image: Rixo

The collection features teardrop-shaped turquoise charms and coloured glass gems adorned on gold-plated antique-style pieces, as well as pendants and discs accented from belts, necklaces and bracelets. The capsule has also been designed to be versatile and include adjustable links that allow necklaces to be lengthened and belts to be high or low-waisted.

Commenting on the jewellery launch, McCloskey said in a statement: “Designing the collection, we wanted to create a capsule that was both bohemian and refined, keeping true to our Rixo roots. We fell in love with an antique charm bracelet we came across in Milan and were inspired to design some beautiful pieces ourselves.”

Image: Rixo

Rix added: “We’re excited to be able to offer our #humansofrixo vintage inspired and complimentary styling for their outfits. Orlagh and I are both big lovers of layering jewellery and are two magpies at vintage fairs, always on the lookout for gorgeous chain gold belts so it's so nice to finally be able to offer a Rixo version of the unique gems we find. Our new jewellery capsule we feel is the perfect accessory to complete any Rixo outfit.”

The Rixo jewellery collection prices range from 65 to 180 pounds.

Image: Rixo

Image: Rixo

Image: Rixo