Rixo launches debut homeware collection

London-based fashion brand Rixo is entering the homewares category with a debut collection celebrating the brand’s love for bold prints and vintage-inspired designs.

The colourful ‘Casa Rixo’ homeware collection launches on November 11 and showcases the fashion brand’s belief that home décor, even small items such as cushions, napkins and tablecloths can make an impact and “effortlessly transform a space”.

The collection brings the Rixo aesthetic to the home, drawing inspiration from the work of artist Henri Matisse, a longstanding influence on the brand, to offer vibrant prints and unique style to the homeware category to allow customers “to bring a sense of individuality into the home”.

Rixo ‘Casa Rixo’ homeware collection Credits: Rixo

Embracing the bold use of colour and artistic expression that the brand is known for, the homeware designs feature hand-painted colours and tones that evoke a strong crafted feel, with visible brushstrokes adding a touch of imperfection and uniqueness to each piece.

The collection offers two distinct palettes: one bright and primary, “perfect for adding a vibrant pop to any room,” and the other more neutral with terracotta and cream tones, “offering versatility for differing interior styles”.

Rixo ‘Casa Rixo’ homeware collection Credits: Rixo

Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder and creative director of Rixo, said in a statement: "From the start of Rixo, Henrietta and I have envisioned expanding into homeware. The antique and vintage fairs we constantly visit have been a constant source of inspiration, shaping the spaces we create in stores.

“We believe Rixo can bring a fresh perspective to homeware, with accessible pieces designed to make an instant impact. Our personal style, seen in our clothing, naturally extends into interiors as well.”

The debut homeware offering includes cushions with down-feather filling and printed linen fabrics, napkins and tablecloths. Prices range from 45 to 150 pounds and will be available at Liberty London and Rixo’s own stores and e-commerce.

Rixo ‘Casa Rixo’ homeware collection Credits: Rixo

Rixo ‘Casa Rixo’ homeware collection Credits: Rixo