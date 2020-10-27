Rixo launches fifth-anniversary collection

Womenswear brand Rixo is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a collection available exclusively at the brand’s new boutique store in North London.

Rixo’s ‘Classic, Then, Now and Always’ collection has been designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey and features 11 pieces that capture the brand’s journey over the last five years.

The aim of the anniversary collection the brand states is to “honour the very best of Rixo” while also “reimagining the cues and codes first set out in the debut collection”.

Rixo has brought back the original hand-painted prints, the Virtues fo Rosemary, a botanical print created five years ago at the co-founder’s kitchen table. This print has been reimagined across a range of new shapes and silhouettes, based on an autumnal colour palette of black and coral.

The brands monochrome Ibiza Star print also makes a return for the anniversary collection, updating existing Rixo classics including the Lolita mini dress and the Orlagh blouse. There is also the recognisable classic shape of the Moss blouse, as well as the soft, flowing structure of both the Rose and Katie dresses.

In addition, the brand’s classic, high-neck maxi dress, the Alice returns to highlight Rixo’s synonymous vintage spirit.

Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo, said in a statement: “Orlagh and I started Rixo five years ago in the house that we rented together as students. We have grown up with the brand and although it’s a cliche, Rixo really is our baby and a huge part of our own identity. We love looking back at our journey and have so many special memories; little did we know whilst painting prints at the kitchen table all that time ago, we were actually crafting the brands DNA for today.

“With this in mind, we thought now was the perfect time to celebrate the best of Rixo. We’ve always said that we want Rixo to be a future vintage, a brand that transcends trends, so re-working the same print that we created five years ago is testament to this. We hope that this collection really shows how timeless and wearable Rixo is.”

Images: courtesy of Rixo