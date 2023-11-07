Rixo launches ‘try before you buy’ service

London-based womenswear brand Rixo has launched a ‘try before you buy’ service in the UK to allow customers to try on up to four styles at home “without a financial burden”.

In a statement, Rixo said the new service is powered by Harper, who manages its existing concierge service and will offer customers “style without compromise in the comfort of their own home, with no payment taken”.

The brand added that the ‘try before you buy’ was also launched with sustainability “front of mind,” as it allows for one delivery and one return with reusable packaging, rather than several back-and-forth deliveries for exchange. The reusable packaging also helps to save up to 80 percent of CO2 emissions compared to single-use packaging.

Rixo ‘try before you buy’ service Credits: Rixo

Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder of Rixo, said: “We are so excited to have launched the Rixo ‘Try Before You Buy’ service. We know our customers want to be savvy, getting the perfect dress, the first time, with no waiting for exchange and return. We want to help our customers fall in love with Rixo whether it’s their very first order, or they’re rediscovering new styles and improved fits.

“We understand that the magic of Rixo only works when customers try the fit and try different dresses for different body types. There is no substitute for trying on Rixo to understand what size and cuts suit your body and being able to try them with your existing wardrobe. The new service will give customers the best chance of them buying clothes that work best for them.”

Rixo partners with Harper to launch at-home try-on service in the UK

Customers have five days to try on the items at home to decide which pieces they wish to keep. They will pay the standard Rixo delivery fee for the service, but no payment will be taken for the order itself, only for the items they wish to keep and not for the returns.

Liam Young, founder of Harper added: “Rixo are one of the most customer-centric brands we work with which made them the perfect partner to design and launch this service with. With the customer at the heart of every decision, we designed a service that gives users the freedom to try on multiple pieces without the financial outlay or credit risk that comes with other solutions. Making sure the service worked economically and environmentally was critical too.

“We found that five days was a comfortable amount of time for customers to make a decision whilst ensuring unwanted items are returned to stock quickly. The service also eliminating disposable packing from the online experience using reusable packaging – a UK first and something we hope Rixo inspires other conscious brands to do.”

The Rixo ‘try before you buy’ service is available via the brand’s website in the UK.