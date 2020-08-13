Rixo moves to monthly drop model

London-based fashion label Rixo has unveiled that it is moving away from the traditional fashion calendar to produce seasonal collections and will instead move to a drop model format.

Rixo stated that going forward it would choose to deliver pieces by monthly drops in an effort “to drive even more timely, conscious and considered production”.

The contemporary womenswear brand launched its first official monthly drop, its January 2021 collection, with a digital presentation during Copenhagen Fashion Week’s new hybrid format.

The digital short film featured a mix of video and still imagery and includes four Scandinavian influencers, Marianne Theodorsen, Sara Flaaen, Nnenna Echem and Nicole Huisman, described by the brand as founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey’s “favourite Scandinavian women” wearing hero pieces from the January 2021 drop.

The aim of the film was to allow each influencer the chance to showcase Rixo’s new product drop in “their own way,” explained the brand in a way that was “candid, minimalistic and elegant”. With each influencer choosing a piece to wear from the collection that made them feel “most comfortable and empowered”.

The collection itself showcased blooming prints for January 2021, with a multicoloured tie-dye 'Spring Meadow’ print contrasted against navy, green and mustard gingham check prints. There is a mix of dresses and separates as well as knitwear pieces, featuring details including exaggerated prairie-inspired collars, intricate embroidery, keyhole necklines, pretty puffed sleeves and full of frills.

Rixo co-founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey said in a statement: “We’re so thrilled to be part of the official Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule. It was the perfect place to reveal our move to monthly drops – an effort we decided to take to ensure that as a business we can be more agile and produce in an even more considered and sustainable way.

“Scandinavian women and their style to us is completely empowered and elegant - we couldn’t wish for more perfect group of women than those who featured to take part in our digital showcase film to unveil our upcoming pieces.”

There have been many discussion around the current fashion calendar, amplified with the current coronavirus crisis, and Rixo isn’t the first to suggest a new way of doing things going forward. The British label, a firm favourite on the London Fashion Week schedule has already experimented with capsule see-now-buy-now collections, alongside larger collection drops.

The brand explained that the success from those see-now-buy-now collections meant it made sense to move to a monthly drop model where they could better edit and time the drop of new products.

This doesn’t mean that Rixo will not present at another fashion week, instead, the brand announced that it will show in their usual London Fashion Week slot come September, where they will unveil their March 2021 monthly drop.

All pieces shown in Rixo’s Copenhagen Fashion Week film will be stocked online and in-store with Rixo and global wholesale partners, including Net-a-porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette and Moda Operandi, from January 2021. Prices range from 85 pounds for the Abby shirt to 355 pounds for the Marlow knit dress.

Images: courtesy of Rixo