RNB Retail names Christopher Englinde as new CEO of Brothers

RNB Retail and Brands’ Brothers business CEO Lina Söderqvist is leaving the company. The company said in statement that Brothers’ current deputy CEO/assortment director Christopher Englinde has been appointed the new CEO. He will take office on September 1, 2020.

“During Brother’s corporate reorganization, Lina has also done a very good job of leading the work of change, so that Brothers now has a healthy business with a balanced cost level. When Lina now chooses to resign, we are very happy that Christopher Englinde will be the new CEO.” said Kristian Lustin, CEO of RNB.

Englinde has worked at Brothers since 2019. He hold previous experience of working with many retail companies both in Sweden and internationally, such as Topman, New Look, H&M and JC.

“I am humbled by the task and the challenges facing the Brothers. The effects of covid-19 have probably forever changed the retail climate we operate in. For us at Brothers, it is about accelerating the pace of our change work, putting the customer in focus and taking advantage of and developing the unique position we have as a pure ‘s operator,” added Englinde.

Picture:Brothers press area