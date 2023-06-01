Ro&Zo expands stockists and launches on JD Williams

Womenswear fashion label Ro&Zo is expanding its current stockists and launching a spring/summer collection on JD Williams, part of the N Brown Group plc.

From June 1, Ro&Zo will offer a 35-piece collection of trend-led spring/summer options, such as statement print dresses cut from satin, viscose and textured fabrics in UK sizes ranging from 6 to 20.

Rosie Bowden, co-founder and brand director of Ro&Zo, said in a statement: “We are extremely proud to expand our wholesale offering and to launch on JD Williams. We can't wait to show the JD Williams women our summer collection and offer more women than ever a piece from the Ro&Zo collection. We are excited for the collection to go live & grow our partnership together."

Since its launch in February 2021, Ro&Zo has quickly established itself as a contemporary womenswear brand offering versatile statement dressing in sustainable and high-quality fabrications and counts John Lewis, Zalando, Next and Selfridges amongst its stockists.

Sara Bradley, group buying director at JD Williams, added: “Ro&Zo is an exciting new brand which we’ve carefully selected to bring something different to our customers. The initial collection features premium pieces to add to the existing JD Williams offering, and it is clear that the Ro&Zo team are as passionate as we are about bringing the best product possible to customers.

“We work with aspirational third-party brands to curate our product offering and to broaden the JD Williams appeal to new and existing customers. We’re delighted to be launching Ro&Zo and I’m certain that our customers will love the new pieces this Summer.”