Robert Wun headlines exhibition at Scad Fash Museum

Hong Kong-born, London-based designer Robert Wun has been revealed as the main exhibitor at Atlanta’s Scad Fash Museum of Fashion and Film, in his first-ever exhibition entitled ‘Between Reality and Fantasy’.

The presentation includes looks and pieces from the designer’s earliest to latest collections, in a contemporary installation that aims to illustrate the futurism portrayed within his work.

A recent collection included in the exhibition involves the use of pleating and precise cutting, reminiscent of natural qualities from his ancestral home. In fact, Wun consistently looks to nature to inform his pieces, using organic forms and complex constructions in his applications. His conceptual ideas stem from both his intrigue in the future and his heritage, ensuring that he distances himself from preconceived notions of Asian identity.

Wun’s work has been worn by a number of well-known celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Solange Knowles and Billy Porter, as well as being featured in a series of established publications like Vogue and Paper.

Additionally, the emerging designer collaborated with film director Wong Kar-wai, designing costumes for the 2015 film Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

The exhibition is set to run until April 24, 2022.

Alongside Wun’s exhibition, an installation by London-based photographer and artist Robert Fairer has also been launched. ‘Backstage Pass: Dior, Galliano, Jacobs and McQueen’ looks to capture the zeitgeist of early 21st-century runway shows through backstage and VIP photography. The exhibition looks to display Fairer’s work in both a visual and aural sense, recreating the behind the scenes glamour of shows through an archive of thousands of images.