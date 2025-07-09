Robert Wun unveils theatrical silhouettes at Haute Couture Week
Paris - Hong Kong designer Robert Wun presented his new collection with cinematic accents in Paris on Wednesday, the third day of Haute Couture Week.
Entitled "Becoming", this AW25 collection is "a nostalgic exploration of the ritual of dressing and the profound role fashion plays in life's most important moments," the designer explained in a statement.
Through surreal and theatrical silhouettes, sculptural volumes and a cinematically accented staging, the designer said he wanted to "translate the ritual of dressing into a story. From waking up on the big day to the blurred memories of the night before."
Held on the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet, the show opened with a model with a bloodied mouth. She wore a thick white dress, as if still wrapped in her duvet, with red sequinned handprints, like a testament to a troubled night.
This was followed by a white coat splashed with sequins; highly structured dresses with bodices detached from the outfit; and a flowing violet dress with artificial arms placed on the shoulders to hold the veil above the head.
The show concluded with a bride in a sand-coloured gown, with a sculpted bustier and an imposing skirt with a train. On the head of the bride, a small figure supported her veil.
Born in Hong Kong in 1991, Wun founded his label in 2014. Winner of the ANDAM special prize in 2022, he showed for the first time during Haute Couture Week in January 2023.
