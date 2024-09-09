Roberto Cavalli and LeSportsac unveil collaboration

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli announced a four-season collaboration with accessories brand LeSportsac during Dubai Fashion Week, where Cavalli closed the event on September 7.

The LeSportsac x Roberto Cavalli collaboration, which pre-launched at Dubai Fashion Week, will launch worldwide in spring 2025 and will bring together LeSportsac’s excellence in creating versatile, lightweight and durable handbags with Roberto Cavalli’s bold aesthetic and animal prints.

Sergio Azzolari, chief executive officer of Roberto Cavalli, said in a statement: “This collaboration with LeSportsac is a celebration of our shared passion for innovation and craftsmanship.

“By merging our distinct yet complementary styles, we are crafting a collection that is both timeless and modern, perfect for today’s discerning fashion lover. We look forward to presenting this unique fusion of Italian luxury and American style.”

Thomas Becker, chief operating officer of LeSportsac, added: “LeSportsac and Roberto Cavalli are two iconic brands with rich histories, each known for their distinct and influential styles and unexpected forward-thinking innovations.

“This collaboration honours our heritages by reimagining them for today’s consumer. We’re thrilled about this four-season partnership with the Cavalli team.”