Robyn Lynch among eight finalists of 2023 Woolmark Prize

Irish fashion designer Robyn Lynch is one of eight finalists announced for the 2023 edition of The International Woolmark Prize, an award that celebrates fashion talents working with Merino wool.

The other seven finalists are Paolina Russo from the UK; Rhude from the US; A. Roege Hove from Denmark; Bluemarble from France; Lagos Space Programme from Nigeria; Marco Rambaldi from Italy; and MAXXIJ from South Korea.

“This group of finalists represents the next generation of creative game-changers, who all want to design fashion for a better tomorrow,” said The Woolmark Company managing director John Roberts in a statement.

The finalists are now tasked with creating and presenting six Merino wool looks - under the theme “Dialogue” - either as part of their autumn/winter 2023 collections, or as a standalone IWP2023 capsule collection.

The looks must highlight “the innate versatility, innovative nature, and eco-credentials of Merino wool”.

The finalists will all receive an initial 60,000 Australian dollars to help develop the collection and will also be supported by the program’s education and mentoring initiative.

Image [from left to right]: Rhude, Paolina Russo [x2], MAXXIJ, Marco Rambaldi | Credit: Woolmark Company

Prizes

The winner of the International Woolmark Prize will receive 200,000 Australian dollars.

Another 100,000 Australian dollars will also be up for grabs for the winner of The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, a prize launched in 2019 in honour of the late iconic fashion designer and International Woolmark Prize alumnus.

Other Woolmark Prize alumni include Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Gabriela Hearst, Rahul Mishra, Bode, and Matty Bovan.

In April, up-and-coming British designer Saul Nash took the top prize with a collection that highlighted the benefits of Merino wool in activewear, with a particular focus on minimising waste and emphasising movement and performance.