Rochas revives menswear after 22 year hiatus

After a 22-year hiatus from the catwalk, French luxury brand Rochas is returning with a menswear collection, to be unveiled during Paris men's fashion week on Thursday.

Rocha's new creative director of menswear, Béatrice Ferrant, will pick up where Mme Hélène Rochas left off, after the death of her couturier husband and founder of the house, Marcel Rochas.

The company is now part of the Inter Parfums groups, who last September announced the appointment of Ferrant.

The house of Rochas has been somewhat staid compared to other houses such as Dior and Balenciaga, which saw the closure of its fashion division in 2006 under then parent company Procter & Gamble. In 2008, Marco Zanini was named new artistic director for the fashion house, showing his first collection during Paris Fashion Week in February 2009.

In 2013 he was replaced by Alessandro Dell'Aqua, who remains the creative director of its womenswear today.

“The Rochas man is smart, cosmopolitan, seductive, elegant, Parisian and modern,” said Ferrant, who described the line’s direction as “sexy-formal.”

Photo credit: Rochas.com