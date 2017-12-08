Rocket Dog collaborating with stylist Chloe Bartoli

Footwear brand Rocket Dog is launching a ‘California Girls’ collection in collaboration with fashion stylist Chloe Bartoli, who has styled celebrities including Shay Mitchell, Jared Leto and Poppy Delevingne.

Each collection under the ‘RD x California Girls’ umbrella will see the brand partnering with a “new visionary” from the fashion world, with Bartoli named the debut collaborator for the first full collection set to launch in 2018.

“I am beyond excited to collaborate with Rocket Dog! Growing up, if you didn’t have a pair of Rockets Dogs’ in high school, you were definitely not part of the cool crowd,” said Bartoli. “I decided to make my collection a little bit more masculine than what they generally design! Instead of designing pieces that were more on the feminine side like Rocket Dog‘s classic platform sandal, I decided to take the platform and add a more rock ‘n’ roll/punk vibe to the collection.”

Highlights from the collection includes 90s-inspired platform shoes, sliders, trainers and boots in various finishes including checked print, metallic, red, black and white, with some of the styles featuring glitter stacked soles.

Cathy Taylor, chief executive of Millennial Brands, added: “The collection will pulse fresh micro-trends, direct from the runway, mixing in inspiration from the millennial web and the streets.

“It is very important that the styles are varied for universal wear across geographic regions, while attracting new millennials and Gen-Zers along with Rocket Dog loyalists. Everyone loves California cool. It is a universal love.”

This new collaborative collection of footwear follows on from the success one-off capsule collection with Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman earlier this year, ESxRD. The brand states that the RD x California Girls is an evolution of this partnership aimed at offering a millennial-minded, influencer driven initiative to its consumer, as a way of continuing to raise the brand’s profile.

The RD x California Girls collection by Chloe Bartoli will launch in April 2018 and be sold online at Rocket Dog’s website and Schuh.

