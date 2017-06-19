Rocle by Isabella named Designer of the Year

Printed textile supplier Rocle by Isabella, known of its elegant and bold patterns in the lingerie and swimwear markets, has been named as the 2017 Designer of the Year in the beachwear category by its peers at Interfilière Paris, the exhibition of lingerie and swimwear textiles and accessories.

"Our whole team is very touched by this award, which highlights the passion of our profession,” said Emmanuelle Bonnetin, director, Rocle by Isabella. “Every season, we enjoy offering a collection that appeals to all of a woman's many moods and desires—a collection that's made to be comfortable and makes women feel beautiful and confident.”

Rocle by Isabella was bought in 2007 by export manager Emmanuelle Bonnetin and designer Isabelle River, when the duo decided to create new prints exclusively for the lingerie market. The 100 percent made in France company was honoured as the firm celebrates nearly 15 years of work within the underwear sector, having worked with brands including Aubade, Van de Velde, Dim, the Lise Charmel Group, Empreinte, and Anita over recent years.

In 2016, Rocle by Isabella launched its first beachwear collections of warp and weft double-stretch jacquards, made with Lycra. The high elasticity of these jacquard fabrics aims to offer both comfort and a great look, while softly sculpting and enhancing the wearer’s figure, said the textile brand, and its this impressive debut collection that made the firm standout at last year’s Interfilière Paris.

Rocle by Isabella will be honoured at the next Interfilière Paris trade show taking place in Paris from July 8-10.

Images: courtesy of Rocle by Isabella