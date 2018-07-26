Rodarte coming back to New York Fashion Week in September

Rodarte is coming back home. New York Fashion Week seems to have lost a bit of its luster recently, after several relocations and a number of brands choosing to showcase their collections overseas instead. Rodarte was one of the first labels to jump ship , having switched from New York to Paris three seasons ago. In January, the American fashion house even ditched a fashion show altogether, opting to present its collection with a series of celebrity portraits. Those wondering if that would be Rodarte’s new modus operandi from now on, no longer need to worry: “we are excited to announce we will be showing our SS19 collection during NYC Fashion Week!”, said the brand yesterday on its Instagram profile.

One cannot help but wonder: will Rodarte’s homecoming inspire other brands to do the same? That remains to be seen.

Photo: Grimes photographed by Autumn De Wilde, Rodarte Facebook