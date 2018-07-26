Rodarte coming back to New York Fashion Week in September

- Marjorie van Elven |
Rodarte is coming back home. New York Fashion Week seems to have lost a bit of its luster recently, after several relocations and a number of brands choosing to showcase their collections overseas instead. Rodarte was one of the first labels to jump ship, having switched from New York to Paris three seasons ago. In January, the American fashion house even ditched a fashion show altogether, opting to present its collection with a series of celebrity portraits. Those wondering if that would be Rodarte’s new modus operandi from now on, no longer need to worry: “we are excited to announce we will be showing our SS19 collection during NYC Fashion Week!”, said the brand yesterday on its Instagram profile.
We are excited to announce we will be showing our SS19 collection during NYC Fashion Week! We are thrilled to create the show with our amazing team: Brian Phillips and Black Frame, Alex de Betak and Bureau Betak, IMG and our beauty and hair teams: James Kaliardos using NARS Cosmetics, Odile Gilbert for TRESemmé hair and @mtmorgantaylor for nails. Thank you again to @narsissist, @tresemme and @mtmorgantaylor for the support! Love, @kateandlauramulleavy
One cannot help but wonder: will Rodarte’s homecoming inspire other brands to do the same? That remains to be seen.
Photo: Grimes photographed by Autumn De Wilde, Rodarte Facebook