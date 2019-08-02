Rodarte debuts exclusive artist collaboration with Mastercard for Fred Segal

Designer-sister duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the creative directors behind Rodarte, presented an‘80s-themed capsule collection in partnership with MADE, a fashion discovery platform through IMG, and Mastercard. For the limited-edition collection, which is available exclusively at Fred Segal, fashion label worked with artist and painter Mari Eastman for its designs.

The capsule collection features a selection of sweatshirts and T-shirts featuring Eastman’s artwork and will be available for purchase at Fred Segal Sunset until August 14. Rodarte’s capsule collection is also the first of three capsules for the MADE and Mastercard partnership.

Each piece from the collaboration features a tag with a QR code that acts as a demonstration of Mastercard’s blockchain-based Provenance solution, which offers consumers visibility into product journeys. Shoppers can also verify authenticity scanning the code with their smartphones.

“We are thrilled to work closely with MADE and Fred Segal on this shared mission to unite female creatives through projects like these that sit at the intersection of art, fashion and technology,” said Mastercard’s executive vice president of digital partnerships, Sherri Haymond in a statement. “Leveraging innovative technology solutions, we are able to tell the stories of the products consumers are buying.