Rodeo, robots and skateboards: The SS24 men’s fashion week streetstyle

The men's fashion week season has just come to an end. Ahead of next week's haute couture week and another to come in Berlin, FashionUnited took a look at the streetwear looks in Milan and Paris, which, as always, also make for a decent show off the catwalk. This season is marked by skaters, cowboys and robots.But see for yourself.

Skate-style

Streetwear looks get rolling with the right accessory and some visitors to fashion weeks took this literally. In addition to bicycles, on which people pose, the skateboard is also a cool accessory that is practical for getting from one show to another quickly. There is no such thing as one 'skater look'. From a loose T-shirt or shirt with baggy pants to a tight, short crop top, the boundaries are wide open. The most important thing is a certain casualness with which the board is presented, mixed with a punky attitude.

Skate-styles from Milan and Paris Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Skate-styles from Milan and Paris Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

XXL Poloshirts

Skater style also goes hand in hand with the XXL polo shirt, which, in contrast to its original use in sports, should not be practical but as casual as possible. Here, too, a pair of wide-leg jeans is suitable for the urban look. However, it can also be styled with loose shorts or skirts and high heels.

XXL Poloshirts in Paris and Milan Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Ragged pants

The fact that the trousers themselves can also be the focus of the outfit is proven by the wearers of unusual jeans models that have fringes or a patch pattern, for example. Cargo pants that are decorated with wild patterns instead of plain beige or olive also attract attention. To put the full focus on the trousers, a simple top such as a shirt, turtleneck jumper or T-shirt is suitable. Dark sunglasses complete the look.

Ragged pants in Paris and Milan Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Robo fashion

The fact that sunglasses - like those from the early 00s - are becoming more futuristic again is nothing new by now. However, progression has seen the rest of the look follow this trend too. It can be individual pieces, such as a metallic bra - which is somewhere between a ‘robo-girl’ and a knight - but also an entire look reminiscent of C3PO from the sci-fi series Star Wars. Similar to robots in films, the static nature of the materials is played with here, which can also be contrasted with wide, loose pieces.

Futuristic looks in London, Paris and Milan Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Blokecore with a twist

For some time now, football jerseys have played a role in the fashion-forward wardrobe. In combination with a pair of plain jeans and a narrow sneaker like the Adidas model 'Samba', people who are not even necessarily interested in football follow the so-called ‘blokecore’ trend. But if you don't want to appear in a look that mirrors your own father, you can give it a fashionable twist. At the Fashion Weeks in Milan and Paris, the football jersey was seen in combination with various skirts, among other things. Depending on the style, the look can go in different directions - with chunky boots and a dark skirt as a raver or with a tartan skirt and classic shoes for a double twist on the British (football) tradition.

Football kit meets rock in Paris and Milan Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Tie art

The classic tie is also being reinterpreted this season. Instead of the standard tie knot, the piece can also be wrapped around the neck like a silk scarf. But special ties such as those with a rose knot, a shabby version with a hole or in large format are also real statement pieces. Wearers like to play with classic pieces like waistcoats and shirts, and combine them casually with jeans or more smartly, depending on their taste.

Tie art in Paris and Milan Image: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Cowboys and -girls

The dominating trend this season was cowboy culture. Cowboy boots were already a popular accessory at the men's fashion fair Pitti Uomo in Florence. Now the cowboys and cowgirls seem to have ridden on to Milan and Paris, where the street style photographers with their cameras couldn't avoid a duel with them.

In addition to the classic looks familiar from Wild West films or Texas, there were also some modern interpretations. Hats with team logos like baseball caps and horseshoe handbags were on show.