Roka London expands into resale via Continue

Recycled bag brand Roka London has announced the launch of its own resale platform, designed in partnership with Continue, a provider in resale technology.

The marketplace, which is accessible directly via the brand’s existing e-commerce site, enables customers to both buy and sell authenticated Roka London items as a means of extending the life of the brand’s products.

Using Continue’s technology, Roka said its new platform “delivers a seamless experience” for customers to rehome their Roka bags.

According to co-founder of Roka London, Emma Katz, the launch of the marketplace underlines and solidifies the brand’s continued commitment to sustainability as one of its core values.

“We design bags to last, so it only felt natural to offer a way for them to be loved by someone new,” Katz said. “Resale isn’t just a trend, but is the future of fashion, and we’re proud to be part of that movement and extend every journey.”

Continue has already worked with a number of small-to-medium British brands in the launch of similar circular services, with the likes of Wyse, Motal and Scamp & Dude among its clients.

Co-founder of the company, Lydia Hartley, said this latest partnership with Roka London “invites customers to continue the journey of their bag by passing it on to someone new in the community”.

“Whether it’s been to school, on travels, or through everyday adventures, every Roka London bag carries a story worth sharing. Together, we’re making it easy to keep those stories going,” Hartley added.