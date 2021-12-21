Roland DG unveils dress created by new textile printer

Roland DG has unveiled a press release printed on a dress by its newest textile printer, the Texart XT-64OS-F.

The dress, sewn in London and printed in Milan, utilises the white ink and bright colour capabilities the machine offers, as well as the ability to print text.

“We worked with our Italian textile customers to design the machine, so it only felt right to continue our collaboration with industry creatives to bring the dress release to life. We hugely enjoyed working with talented designers, seamstresses, photographers and models to help turn our vision into reality, and we hope our customers feel inspired to make their own unique garments as a result,” said EMEA marketing director of Roland DG, Stephen Davis.

The company also collaborated with designer Fabia Goff in order to create the pattern. Goff, who previously worked with brands like John Lewis and Laura Ashley said that she wanted “the pattern to be on trend, incorporating the bright colours we will be seeing on catwalks throughout 2022.”

The new textile machine is aimed at apparel print houses and garment manufacturers. It will allow fashion houses to create prototypes of clothing, or create one off pieces for a show.

Through using the print-on-demand garments, the textile machine will reduce garment waste and help meet growing demand for short-run printing in the apparel and textile industry.

