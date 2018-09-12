Romeo Hunte looks to his menswear line for womenswear inspiration

New York-based designer Romeo Hunte launched his latest womenswear collection at New York’s Chelsea Piers this past weekend. Hunte explained to WWD that the collection is part SS19 and part see-now-buy-now. Like many collections shown at New York Fashion Week this season, Hunte’s takes a cue from streetwear, incorporating sweatshirt-inspired pieces complete with drawstrings, custom neoprene, oversized collars, buffalo check and black denim.

As Hunte aims to find a balance of feminine and masculine in his work, this collection appears to be a response to his recent menswear collection shown in July. The designs showcases this weekend are womenswear versions of his debut menswear designs—color palettes of orange, blue, and earthtones are identical, as well as a similarity in materials, angular shapes, and patterns.

For this collection, Hunte joined forces with design-driven Swiss watchmaker Rado to add bold watches in White and Black high-tech ceramic, HyperChrome, and Hyper Bronze to multiple looks. The two design houses share a dedication to innovation in creativity and materials, which has culminated in powerful and confident looks, conveying a passion for art in this collection.