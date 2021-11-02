Romwe partners with Create Now to help at risk youth

Retailer Romwe has partnered with non-profit Create Now to help at-risk youth in Los Angeles.

Introducing “The Next Class of Creators, Now”, the initiative is designed to help local students to gain experience and insight into their future. Romwe has funded four arts courses this summer in graphic design, illustration, jewelry making and knitting/crocheting.

The initiative aims to guide the mentees, allowing them to express creativity while simultaneously refining their technical skills. Romwe has stated that its mission is to “empower the arts within local communities for the youth of tomorrow”.

To commemorate the year’s partnership between Romwe and Create Now, the brand will sponsor the Create Now’s private 2021 holiday party on December 11th in Los Angeles.

The Create Now holiday party is an event specifically for the underprivileged children the non-profit works with, with the various events celebrating holidays from different communities. The children will be provided with a gift and a warm meal.

Romwe has promoted the growth of the arts within local communities before. In 2020, the brand released the #Romwecreators program. The initiative allowed young emerging designers to release their designs via an exclusive Romwe capsule collection, with their artwork featured on Romwe’s platform.