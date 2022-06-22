Rosewood London launches second collaboration with My Wardrobe HQ

Hotel Rosewood London is transforming its living room into a boutique fashion house, showcasing clothes and accessories from luxury fashion designers in a pop-up collaboration with My Wardrobe HQ.

The exclusive rental experience will launch on June 24 and will feature clothing inspired by the fashion at the Wimbledon Championships and stylists from My Wardrobe HQ will be on hand to help shoppers find their perfect rental look.

The edit will feature established names including Alexander McQueen and Gucci, alongside emerging designers such as Maison Marcelle, La Pearlin, Filkk, and Mimine AG, as well as two designers launching their first-ever rental offering this season – Paper London and Hush.

In addition to the pop-up, the Rosewood London tennis-inspired edit will be available to rent via the My Wardrobe HQ website for four weeks. Rental prices start at 13 pounds per day.