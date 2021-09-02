Rosie Fortescue collaborates with Night on pyjama collection

Former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Rosie Fortescue has launched a pyjama collection with luxury nightwear brand Night.

The Night x Rosie Fortescue features 11-pieces, 10 pyjama sets including trousers and short sets, alongside a silk pillowcase and eye mask set.

The collection has been designed to showcase Fortescue’s fun style and features bold prints and colours, including leopard and zebra print, stripes, abstract rainbows, stars, and colour-block with plush velvet cuff detailing.

Nightwear brand, Night, believes “every body is beautiful - no exceptions” and have ensured that its luxury collections are inclusive, with pieces in its collaboration with Fortescue ranging from UK size 4 to 28.

Daniel and Charlotte Hawthorne, founders of Night, said in a statement: “We’re so happy to be collaborating with Rosie! From the beginning, her vision for the collection has aligned perfectly with ours. Every piece has been designed with Rosie’s signature fun and colourful aesthetic, from bold prints to luxurious velvet cuffs, the collection has something for everyone.”

Talking about the new collection, Fortescue added: “I am so thrilled to collaborate with night on this range of pyjamas. The colours and prints are just so fun and I hope everyone is as happy as I am wearing them!”

Prices range from 32 to 38 pounds.