Rotate becomes official formalwear partner for Danish women’s football team

Copenhagen fashion brand Rotate has been appointed the official formalwear supplier for the Danish Women’s National Football Team (DBU), in a partnership running through to the end of 2026. The collaboration marks a first for the women’s team, covering formal and travel wear for tournaments and key appearances — beginning with the 2025 European Championship.

The new collection includes light blue floral shirts, matching shorts, white statement tees, and Rotate’s signature denim, designed to combine comfort with bold femininity. Staff will wear coordinated polo shirts and caps.

The partnership builds on a previous joint project between Rotate, hummel, and DBU for a limited-edition jersey. Both parties view the continued collaboration as a reflection of shared values around empowering women and elevating women’s sport.

“We’re proud to support these athletes not just with what they wear, but by standing behind them as they break new ground,” said Rotate Creative Directors Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars in a press release.

DBU Commercial Director Birgitte Mabeck responded:

“After a great experience earlier this year, this expanded partnership ensures our players look sharp and feel comfortable as they represent Denmark.”

The collection will debut as the team departs for the European Championships on 30 June.