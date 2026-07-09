Rowing Blazers and Seiko continue partnership with vintage-inspired watch release

New York-based cult brand Rowing Blazers has teamed again with Japanese watchmaker Seiko, aiming to repeat the success of their previous three collaborations. This time, the brands have created a capsule collection with two vintage-inspired watches, with each being limited to 2,500 numbered pieces.

“We feel incredibly privileged to have worked with Seiko on a fourth collaboration,” said senior collaborations manager Tommy Cissel in a statement. “To be able to reimagine our original ‘Rally Diver’ in two new sizes and colors is a great way to continue to honor the heritage of both brands. Watches are such an important part of our brand, and we are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Seiko.”

Rowing Blazers x Seiko Credits: Rowing Blazers

The capsule was designed by Rowing Blazers and vintage watch expert Eric Wind of Wind Vintage in partnership with Seiko. It includes a racing green 38mm Rally Diver and a bright blue 42mm Rally Diver. Both feature a steel bracelet and a nylon strap, a crown with the Rowing Blazers monogram, a new caseback, and the brand’s faucet “Bath Club” motif and Wind Vintage.

Rowing Blazers x Seiko Credits: Image: Rowing Blazers

“Working with Seiko is a dream come true," said Eric Wind of Wind Vintage in a statement. “Growing up, my dad’s daily driver watches were Seiko watches, and the first vintage watch I ever purchased was a vintage Seiko 5 Sports Rally Diver from 1969. The Rally Diver from our first Rowing Blazers x Seiko collaboration in 2021 was a tribute to my original Rally Diver and remains one of the most desirable Seiko 5 Sports watches ever made. It is an honor to design and release the next chapter of this iconic collaboration.”

Rowing Blazers x Seiko Credits: Image: Rowing Blazers

The two Rowing Blazers x Wind Vintage x Seiko 5 Sports models from this collection are SRPM21 and SRPM19, and will retail for $495 each. The watches will be available on Thursday at 11am EST.