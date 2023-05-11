Roxy collaborates with Kate Bosworth

Surf and sportswear brand Roxy has teamed up with actress Kate Bosworth and the star of the 2002 surfer hit ‘Blue Crush’ on a new capsule collection.

The collaboration includes early 00s surf-inspired swimwear, including bright triangle bikinis, cropped rash guards, and reversible one-pieces in tropical prints and stripes. The line also features beachwear, such as sweatshirts, boardshorts, cargo pants, knit dresses, and sandals.

Image: Roxy; Kate Bosworth x Roxy collection

Roxy adds that the line has been made responsibly, with pieces crafted from environmentally friendly fabrics like recycled nylon and organic cotton.

Commenting on the collection, Bosworth said in a statement: “I’m so thrilled to collaborate with Roxy on a collection that is so close to my heart and embodies the energy and optimism I share with the brand.

“Each piece tells a specific story, but the floral bikini has a special place in my heart. It’s vibrant, comfortable and a true summer staple.”

The Kate Bosworth x Roxy collection is available now at roxy.com and in select stores worldwide.

