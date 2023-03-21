Roxy unveils collaboration with Mizuno

Female action sports brand Roxy, part of Boardriders, Inc., has unveiled a collaboration with Japanese sporting manufacturer Mizuno.

The activewear collection encapsulates Roxy’s surf spirit with Mizuno’s technical sportswear know-with head-to-toe outfits, featuring leggings, shorts, bras, tops and hoodies, including pieces made from recycled fabrics and plant-based materials.

Image: Roxy x Mizuno

At the heart of the collaboration, Mizuno has infused its best-selling ‘Wave Rider 26’ running shoe with a “heavy dose of surf spirit” to offer an outdoor running style with spring-like propulsion and cushioning in a bright colourway.

The running shoes, like the apparel, are available in two colourways, one warm pink and coral, the other a cool turquoise.

The Roxy x Mizuno collection will be available on both brands’ websites and in select stores worldwide. Prices range from 35 to 70 pounds for the apparel and 150 pounds for the ‘Wave Rider 26’ trainers.

Image: Roxy x Mizuno

Image: Roxy x Mizuno