Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduates showcase individuality over trends

Graduates from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp presented their Fall 2026 collections during the Antwerp Fashion Festival, reaffirming the institution's reputation as one of the world's most influential fashion schools. The showcase brought together 16 bachelor's and master's collections that explored themes ranging from identity and heritage to gender, spirituality, architecture, and memory.

Rather than focusing on commercial trends, the collections demonstrated the academy's longstanding commitment to nurturing distinctive creative voices. Each designer approached fashion through a highly personal lens, reflecting the school's emphasis on research, experimentation, and conceptual development.

Founded in 1663, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp has produced some of fashion's most celebrated designers, including Martin Margiela, Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Haider Ackermann, and members of the Antwerp Six. The institution continues to play a significant role in shaping contemporary fashion by encouraging students to develop original perspectives and challenge conventional approaches to design.

Among the graduates featured this year was Bartosz Borowski, whose collection drew inspiration from the work of painter Lucian Freud, translating themes of observation and human vulnerability into fashion. Yvonne Schichtel explored resilience and ancient matriarchal cultures through layered silhouettes and intricate detailing, while Vincent Körber examined the rich cultural history of Palermo through a collection rooted in storytelling and place.

Other notable projects included Carla Lázaro Bonet's exploration of female lineage and inherited strength, as well as Conor Turley's colourful and theatrical menswear designs, which challenged traditional notions of masculinity. Together, the collections highlighted the diversity of ideas and approaches emerging from the next generation of fashion talent.

Industry professionals serving on the judging panel, including Olivier Theyskens, Francesco Risso, and Saul Nash, praised the students for their originality and commitment to developing individual design identities. The judges noted the depth of research and strong conceptual foundations evident throughout the collections.

The presentation once again underscored Antwerp's position as a global centre for fashion education. At a time when many institutions face growing pressure to prioritise commercial outcomes, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp continues to champion creativity, experimentation, and artistic integrity—qualities that have defined its graduates for decades and continue to influence the wider fashion industry.