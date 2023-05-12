Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp, Komono celebrate fifth anniversary of partnership

The fashion department of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp and Belgian eyewear brand Komono are celebrating five years of collaborating with the launch of the special 'retrospective collection' as per a press release.

For this special collection, three Master students from the academy have teamed up with Komono to create an innovative design for a pair of sunglasses that fits their graduation collection.

The three fashion master students who had the opportunity to create a design with the Komono team this year are Victoria Lebrun, Marcel Sommer and Jill Jiayue She.

The 'retrospective collection" will be launched during the school's annual graduation show on June 9 and June 10. The designs will also be available for purchase for a limited time only, from May 26 to the official release of the collection on June 10.

The designs cost 199 euros each and will be sold exclusively on the Komono website and at the Antwerp Flagship store next to the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp.Komono will donate all proceeds back to the students of the academy so that they can be invested into materials and equipment of the fashion department.

Commenting on the project in a release, Komono said: “We believe that the work and vision of the talented students from the Academy of Fine Arts of Antwerp should be at the forefront of our collaboration. By putting the focus on the student's work and giving them a platform to showcase their art, we hope to inspire and engage our audience while promoting creativity and innovation in the fashion industry.”