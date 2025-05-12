Royal Mint celebrates 150 years of Liberty with commemorative coins

The Royal Mint, which produces UK coins, has launched commemorative coins to celebrate 150 years of the London department store Liberty.

Produced in collaboration with Liberty Design studio, the commemorative 5-pound coin has been designed to honour the rich heritage of one of Britain’s most iconic and influential fashion houses, weaving together the department store’s past and present with elements of its latest collection of fabrics, bringing to life the vivid and bold colours and patterns Liberty is known for.

Pere Bruach, design manager at Liberty, said in a statement: “This special edition coin is a heartfelt tribute to our iconic flagship store. Showcasing distinct architectural details, the coin features a beautiful hand-painted snapshot of The Liberty Stage print created to mark our 150th anniversary.”

The Liberty commemorative coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, brilliant uncirculated and colour versions, with prices starting at 18.50 pounds. The full collection will be available to buy on the Royal Mint website.

In addition, as part of Liberty’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the coins will also be on display and available to purchase within the archive exhibition shop, along with a one-of-a-kind 1.5kg masterwork medallion, which took a team of master craftspeople at The Royal Mint around three weeks to make.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, added: “Flamboyant style, timeless designs and the finest British craftsmanship have been combined to produce a special commemorative coin to mark 150 years of Liberty.

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with Liberty to create this unique design that honours the brand’s rich heritage and its bright future. Renowned for its bold and unique fabrics, Liberty and its iconic flagship store is a favourite among shoppers across the world, and we hope this coin will become a special collector’s piece and the next must-buy accessory for fashion lovers.

“The Liberty 5-pound coin also marks a special chapter in The Royal Mint’s coinage history, by being the first fashion house to be celebrated on an official UK coin.”

Liberty was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in 1875, and it is known for the distinctive Tudor-style architecture of its London building and its floral and paisley prints. As well as being a renowned British department store, Liberty is celebrated for its in-house fabrics.