Rue21 partners with the Humane Society through sale of gift cards

Rue21 is offering customers a second gift to go along with a gift card purchase this season. The fast fashion retailer has teamed with the Humane Society of the United States to raise money towards ending cruelty and neglect of all animals. Proceeds from every Rue21 gift card will benefit the Humane Society for a limited time.

The retailer is selling red holiday gift cards with photos of adorable dogs and cats online and in its 697 stores, and will donate two percent of gift card sales to the Humane Society.

We know our customers care deeply about animal welfare. To assure that we raise the maximum amount, we will be supporting this program with in-store promotions and incentives," chairmand and CEO of Rue21 Michael C. Appel said in a statement.

Rue21's holiday marketing campaign this season will feature images of pets available for adoption to bring further attention to the work of the Humane Society.