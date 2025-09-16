Runway 7 NYFW highlights Latin American designers

Buenos Aires - From September 10 to 14, Runway 7 held its ninth edition during New York Fashion Week at Sony Hall, featuring over 130 designers. The event brought together 28 Latin American brands from countries like Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, as well as international offerings from Japan, the UK, and Portugal. Over five days, the runway shows highlighted a range of fashion, from ready-to-wear to couture.

The event, which drew an audience of more than 10,000 attendees, emphasised inclusivity and sustainability by featuring a mix of emerging and luxury brands. The social component was also a central theme with the third season of

Project Lab Coat, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about various diseases. This season’s campaign focused on Lyme disease, with US organizations, doctors, patients, and entertainers participating in the cause.

Argentinian brands highlights

The brand Beyond made its debut at New York Fashion Week with a collection that was more than just clothing; it was a statement of principles. Each garment was designed with a sense of strength and urgency, featuring bold silhouettes, intense graphics, and striking textures. The collection's aesthetic is built on contrasts, such as light and dark, romanticism and detachment, and mysticism and urban rawness. The pieces are meant to be worn, but also designed to be impossible to ignore.

Presentation of Beyond Streetwear at Runway 7. Credits: @edwinalvaradophotography

The Latin Attitude collection from Deserve Urban features a color palette of black, bone, steel gray, clay red, and classic blue denim. The garments are crafted from a variety of materials, including robust cottons, worn denim, and flowing synthetic fabrics, as well as exclusive textile developments. The collection is designed to capture the energy and creativity of Latin youth from a minimalist and conceptual perspective.

Presentation of Deserve Urban at Runway 7. Credits: @edwinalvaradophotography

The collection features key pieces such as gabardine trousers with pleats and strategic zips, as well as polos and jumpers with mixed textures. The color palette includes classic tones like black, grey, and denim blue, along with intense reds and exclusively developed fabrics.

Designer Paolina Cattorini presented the capsule collection “Legacy & Inheritance,” which celebrates cultural heritage and craftsmanship. The collection, inspired by Latin American cultures and ancestral wisdom, combines Eastern and Western aesthetics. It features enveloping silhouettes, exclusive textiles, and handcrafted finishes that tell the emotional and social stories behind each garment.

Presentation of Paolina Cattorini at Runway 7. Credits: @edwinalvaradophotography

The brand's latest collection is not just about design; it also reflects a strong social and environmental commitment. The brand works with NGOs and institutions in Argentina on educational programs, hires regional artisans, donates fabric scraps to community centers, and promotes zero-waste production practices.

Between 2022 and 2025, Camila Sanchez Depino developed the Crisol collection, which pays homage to both industry and its absence. The collection, with 13 proposals, explores the connection between craftsmanship, memory, and desire, and it reflects on themes of transformation and resilience in a post-industrial context.

Presentation of Sanchez Depino at Runway 7. Credits: @edwinalvaradophotography

The collection is structured around two conceptual themes. The first is Origen, which features cotton garments with goldsmithing appliqués and reused denim. These pieces are designed to evoke the beginnings of material culture and the value of handcrafted goods. The second theme is Fuerza & Movimiento, which is constructed from fabrics that have been stored for years, serving as a metaphor for slow accumulation and the power of rescuing discarded materials.

Tokyoba's SS25 collection, Echoes of Nostalgia, is inspired by the emotional influence of the past on contemporary identity. The collection combines the pop aesthetic of the early 2000s with futuristic streetwear, reinterpreting an era defined by digital culture, teen idols, and the rise of major fashion capitals.

Presentation of Tokyoba at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

The silhouettes in the collection blend different materials like denim, knitwear, and synthetic and genuine leather, striking a balance between nostalgia and modernity. The color palette centers on denim, accented with soft pinks to evoke a playful, feminine, and pop aesthetic of the era.

Through his brand, Enflame, Felipe Fontana has established connections with influential figures and companies with a global reach. Fontana's entrepreneurial spirit is driven by a desire to represent his country internationally and make a significant contribution to his local community. He hopes to inspire a new generation of Argentinian entrepreneurs to trust their instincts, embrace change, and create their own space in the fashion world.

Presentation of Enflame at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

Blanc Blanc’s latest offering celebrates authenticity and timeless elegance through soft, neutral silhouettes designed to adapt to the rhythm of modern life. Each garment is designed to be easily combined and layered to accompany everyday movement.

Presentation of Blanc Blanc at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

The brand's work relies on high-quality materials, such as natural silk, organic cotton and lightweight tailoring fabrics, ethically produced in Argentina.

Presentation of Paso Colorado at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

The Raíces collection by Paso Colorado celebrates authenticity and craftsmanship through the natural beauty of leather, a material that reflects Argentina’s cultural heritage and rural life. Inspired by the tranquillity of the countryside and the designer’s personal roots, each garment conveys a sense of belonging and connection to the land through textures, shapes and flowing silhouettes.

The collection combines artisanal tradition with contemporary design, using a palette of earthy colours that evoke serenity and rootedness.

Presentation of 9 MM at Runway 7. Credits: @edwinalvaradophotography

9 MM’s collection focuses on anti-establishment attitude and individuality, inviting wearers to challenge stereotypes and express their identity through everyday fashion.

With a palette dominated by blacks and greys, the garments stand out for their bold silhouettes and combinations. Accessories such as chains, metal studs, carabiners and zips add texture and marked contrasts.

Presentation of Tivoglio at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

As Creative Director of Tivoglio, Jacqueline Leoncini has redefined the brand with collections designed for daring women who break with conventions. Her work stands out for its diverse silhouettes and innovative use of unconventional fabrics, celebrating individuality. Tivoglio combines ready-to-wear fashion and women's footwear, highlighting femininity with textures such as glitter, embroidery and transparencies, achieving pieces with a strong style impact.

Presentation of Indifferent collection by Octavio Gelardi at Runway 7. Credits: @art_of_jabbar

Designer Octavio Gelardi presented the Indiff Collection. This collection reflects the influence of music, cinema and the artists he admires. His limited-edition designs, with an underground aesthetic, have allowed him to dress prominent Argentinian trap artists such as C.R.O, Lit Killah and Dillom.