Runway of Dreams Foundation announces virtual fashion show

A nonprofit organisation, the Runway of Dreams Foundation, has announced it is starting off New York Fashion Week with a virtual fashion show.

The Runway of Dreams Foundation strives for a fashion industry which is accepting, inclusive and holds the same opportunities for people with disabilities.

For the first time, brands and sponsors of the show, such as Kohl’s, Stride Rite’s Journey adaptable sneakers, Target Adaptive, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive and Zappos Adaptive will walk the same virtual runway at the Fashion Revolution event, according to the Runway of Dreams Foundation.

The aim of the event is to celebrate adaptive clothing in the mainstream industry. There will be 25 models of all abilities featured in the fashion show such as gold medalist snowboarder, Brenna Huckaby, empowerment speaker, Brandon Farstein, activist, Grace Strobe and author, Keah Brown.

"Fashion week has been greatly impacted by the current pandemic. However, we believe the Show Must Go On and are so excited to present our annual NYFW show virtually, reaching a global audience!

“In fact, for the first time ever, Runway of Dreams has five leading brands participating together in support of the inclusion and acceptance in the fashion industry for people with disabilities,” Runway of Dreams founder and CEO Mindy Scheier, said in a statement.”

The virtual fashion show takes place on September 14.