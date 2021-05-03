Rupert and Buckley taps actor Tom Ellis for charity collection

British fashion brand Rupert and Buckley has teamed up with Welsh actor Tom Ellis for a sustainable apparel collection raising money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity.

The Tom Ellis collection, which will only be available until May 11, aims to raise 100,000 pounds for GOSH Charity to support seriously ill children from across the UK, with 100 percent of the profits going directly to the charity.

The collection features 25 products spanning menswear, womenswear and kidswear, with all items made using sustainable and organic materials certified by non-profit organisation FairWear which ensures all factory workers receive fair pay and better working conditions.

Rupert and Buckley launches limited-edition charity collection

The collection includes hoodies, crews, t-shirts, track pants, cowlnecks, crewnecks, track classic slub tees. All the clothes will be sold to order, with a 4-week delivery timeframe.

The brand has also committed to offsetting all carbon emissions from manufacturing to delivery through Clear.eco.

Rupert and Buckley CEO Alex Newman said in a release: “It is an honour to be working with GOSH Charity and Tom on this project. Tom and I decided to put this project together as fathers, not as a famous actor and a business owner.

“This sustainable clothing range allows people to wear the products to show support and unity for the families affected by childhood illnesses, as well as raising much needed funds and awareness for the amazing care the hospital provides these families.

“As a father of three small children and with a friend’s young daughter currently being given world class treatment at GOSH to save her vision, I couldn’t imagine a better beneficiary for this project.”

Ellis, who is known for his roles in Lucifer and Miranda, and who is also an ambassador for GOSH charity, said: “I have partnered with Rupert and Buckley because I not only love their clothes, but I am a huge supporter of their mission to be a carbon neutral company. Raising money for people who need it whilst also working with a company who make beautiful clothes and are mindful of the environment is at the heart of this project.”